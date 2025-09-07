BMW Drivers Rack Up The Most DUIs In Big Cities

A new study from LendingTree analyzed DUI statistics from 50 of America's largest cities, finding that BMW owners were most likely to be caught driving under the influence. The study also found that Gen Z drivers had a higher DUI rate than any other age group.

BMW drivers scored a rate of 3.09 DUIs per 1,000 drivers in America's biggest cities, with Ram drivers following closely behind, at 3.0 per 1,000 drivers. Of the top five brands, four were luxury carmakers, with Acura in third, Audi in fourth, and Volvo in fifth.