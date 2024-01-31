BMW Drivers Will Be Able To Change Lanes With Their Eyes

Beyond the introduction of the new i5 xDrive40 and plug-in hybrid 550e xDrive in North America this spring, which you can read more about here, BMW‘s product updates for 2024 involve the integration of new advanced driver assistance systems and fresh tech features for the infotainment system.



Starting with the former, BMW’s Highway Assistant system, which is part of the Driving Assistance Professional Package enabling attentive hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph where conditions and speed limits allow, will be getting an update. Thanks to the addition of Active Lane Change with eye activation, BMW owners will be able to initiate a lane change just by looking at a mirror (well, sort of).





