BMW European Assembly Lines Go Dormant As Ukrainian Supply Chain Dries Up

BMW will temporarily cease production on several of its key plants over next week because it can’t get urgently needed parts from suppliers in Ukraine.

The automaker’s German plants in Munich and Dingolfing, plus the Mini factory in Oxford, England, and BMW’s engine facility in Steyr, Austria will all be idled, while other factories in Leipzig and Regensburg face adjustments to production shifts, a spokesman told The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Although those plants are all located far away from the area currently under attack by Russia, BMW does rely on component firms in western Ukraine for a supply of wiring harnesses.