BMW Executive Says Buyers Want Passenger Screens

Screens have quickly become the centerpiece of modern car interiors. As automakers race to add more digital real estate, the conversation is shifting from what’s possible to what’s practical — and, where the line should be drawn between convenience and distraction. For BMW, the next frontier may not be about bigger or brighter displays, but about rethinking who in the cabin gets access to them. In a chat with Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President UI/UX Development, we learned that car buyers apparently have passenger screens high on their wish lists. Whether or not the brand will indulge them, though, still remains unclear. BMW is no stranger to innovation inside the cabin. But the automaker’s approach has always been careful to weigh both tech with driver focus. Would a screen for passengers push the balance too far towards digitalization?



