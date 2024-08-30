BMW Expands Faulty Brake Recall To 280,000 Vehicles

Earlier this year, BMW issued a recall for approximately 76,000 vehicles for a potentially defective integrated brake module. The German automaker has now expanded the recall to an additional 278,000 vehicles, which includes late model BMWs including the 2023-2025 X1, 7 Series, XM, and more.

The Munich-based brand issued a global stop-sale of most BMW vehicles until the problem can be rectified, which was implemented two weeks ago in Australia, according to an unnamed BMW dealer employee who spoke with Car Expert. As a result, thousands of vehicles are unable to be delivered to customers, causing frustrating delays for customers and retailers.