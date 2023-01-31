BMW Expects To Triple EV Sales This Year In US Market

BMW expects a significant increase in EV sales this year in the US thanks to an expanding portfolio of models.

 

Last year, the automaker launched the BMW i4 sporty four-door, the BMW iX mid-size crossover and BMW i7 large sedan, racking up a total of 15,584 BEV sales in the US. 

For 2023, BMW is anticipating to sell three times as many electric vehicles fueled by the launches of another i4 variant – the entry-level i4 eDrive35 – and the i5, an all-electric version of the 5 Series mid-size sedan.



