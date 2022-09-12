BMW Explains How Everyone Wins With It's Direct Sales Model

BMW is in the process of developing a new direct-sales agency model in Europe. In short, customers will be able to order a car online, after which BMW will invoice said client directly. The dealer involved with the delivery receives a fixed commission percentage, which is obviously a drastic change from the current manufacturer and dealer dynamic.

The German publication Automobilwoche sat down for an interview with Pieter Nota, Chief Sales Officer, to learn more.

Nota revealed that direct sales via the new agency model will start with the Mini brand in Europe in 2024. All BMW cars will only move over in 2026. Nota also said that BMW is not interesting in getting rid of its dealer network but rather in finding a way that will be beneficial for the manufacturer, dealer, and customer.