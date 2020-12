After seven seasons in Formula E, BMW has decided to join the likes of Audi and pull out of the sport at the end of the coming season. The Bavarian carmaker has enjoyed both victories as well as multiple podiums courtesy of the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team.

Yet, the BMW Group felt that when it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, it has “exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E.”