BMW Follows Mercedes And Audi In Moving To Direct Sales Network In Europe

BMW and Mini are set to shift towards an agency distribution model throughout Europe, following the lead of Mercedes-Benz and Audi in moving to a direct sales program.

While recently talking to Auto News at the Concours d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, BMW Group’s sales and marketing boss Pieter Nota confirmed the brand is speaking with European dealerships about the switch to the agency model.

This confirmation comes a couple of months after Autohaus claimed that BMW would end its dealer system in Europe from 2024 for the Mini brand and 2026 for the BMW brand itself. Nota said the timing of the move has yet to be confirmed.