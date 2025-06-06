BMW Gears Up US Assembly Line For New Electric X5, X6, And X7 Production

BMW's South Carolina factory is the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value, making the overwhelming majority of the world's SUVs with a Roundel badge. Now, it looks like that trend will continue in the electric era too.

BMW will build the electric versions of the upcoming X5 and X7 SUVs—most likely called the iX5 and iX7—at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, the company confirmed for Wards Auto. An iX6 coupe similar to the current X6 is expected to follow.

Currently, BMW’s U.S. factory is churning out no fewer than eight combustion-powered SUVs, and by 2030, the German automaker wants to add at least six electric SUVs to its assembly lines.