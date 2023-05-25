BMW Gets Serious About Performance With New Hardcore M2 CS

BMW M’s entry-level M2 coupe is about to get a big upgrade in the form of a hardcore CS model. As with the base M2, the new BMW M2 CS is expected to package the high-end hardware of the M3 and M4 into its more compact body, giving it sizeable uplifts in power, torque and track-honed capability. Its precise reveal date is still to be confirmed, but with the M3 CS still to be rolled out we suspect it’ll be much later this year or early next before the M2 arrives. Evident on this prototype are a few bespoke elements not seen on the usual M2, starting with a new lower splitter and bonnet. Working to BMW M’s recent CS trademarks, the bonnet is expected to be made of carbon fibre and feature a more aggressive design integrating some form of engine bay ventilation. The body itself looks to be as per the standard M2, but the boot lid is definitely new as it has a much more pronounced ducktail, not dissimilar to the latest M4 CSL. As with that car, it’s expected to be constructed from carbon.



