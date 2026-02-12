BMW Gives Alpina Sub-Brand A New Emblem

Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen was born in 1965 as an automotive company rather than as an aftermarket tuner, but it died last year to make way for the new BMW Alpina brand in 2026, which now has a new logo.
   
Originally, Alpina was founded in Buchloe, in Bavaria, as a registered automobile manufacturing company that developed and sold high-performance versions of BMW cars. It was recognized by the German Ministry of Transport as an automobile manufacturer, rather than as a simple aftermarket tuner, and just like AMG and Mercedes, it has always worked closely with BMW, and some models, like the Alpina B7, were even produced on the same factory line as the related BMW 7 Series.


