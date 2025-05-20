BMW Gives Clues To New Z3 M Concept For Villa d’Este Concours

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:35 AM

Views : 598 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW has released the first images of a new model set to be revealed at the upcoming Villa d’Este Concours, seemingly fusing last year’s Skytop concept with the famed ‘Clownshoe’ Z3 M Coupé.

 
Images posted to social media show the silhouette of a model with the same rear lights as the Skytop, a rakish open-top GT unveiled at last year's Villa d’Este Concours, but a reworked tail section.
 
Rather than a long deck housing a convertible roof panel, it appears to be a shooting brake with a rakish glasshouse and a prominent ducktail-style roof spoiler.


Read Article


BMW Gives Clues To New Z3 M Concept For Villa d’Este Concours

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)