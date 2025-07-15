BMW Gives The M2 A Street Legal Track Package

The second-generation BMW M2 is only a couple of years old, but the automaker is already working to expand the lineup. BMW unveiled the M2 CS in May, just a month after it revealed the M2 race car. Now, the German automaker is teasing a street-legal Track Package for the high-performance coupe. Details are light, and according to the Instagram teaser, the package won’t arrive until sometime next year. The photos showcase a Sao Paulo Yellow coupe with its front and rear sections camouflaged. BMW even covered the massive rear wing that you can’t miss.



