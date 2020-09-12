BMW Glitch Disables Apple Car Play And Tells Owners To Pay Up

BMW's much-loathed idea to charge owners a subscription fee for Apple CarPlay in its 2019 and 2020 models strikes again, one year after BMW reversed that decision after considerable blowback. Some owners of those cars reported that Apple CarPlay would not work over the weekend, and some were even prompted to pay for the feature, Autoevolution reports. Some features like CarPlay go through BMW ConnectedDrive Services, which allows users to pair devices, monitor their cars from afar and sign up for additional apps or services. It's a customer portal, and that's where some BMW owners whose CarPlay quit working encountered some confusing messages. Bacster007 on Reddit's r/BMW explained:



