BMW Goes After The VW GTI In Europe.. Wait...Shouldn't That Be The Oher Way Around?

BMW will aim its crosshairs at the venerable Volkswagen Golf GTI with its new 128ti hot hatch due this November. This entry-level hot hatch model will differ from the more expensive M135i not just with its simplified hardware, but also a more nuanced approach to its handling package.

The main difference between the two will be the 128ti’s front-wheel drive drivetrain in contrast to the M135i’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The FWD setup features a Torsen limited slip differential and is powered by a detuned version of the B48 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The engine is rated at 261bhp in this guise, 19bhp more than an equivalent Golf GTI and 41bhp down on the M135i. Torque peaks at 295lb ft between 1750rpm and 4500rpm, 37lb ft down on the M Performance model.