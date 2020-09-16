BMW Goes After The VW GTI In Europe.. Wait...Shouldn't That Be The Other Way Around?

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:03:38 PM

5 user comments | Views : 2,012 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW will aim its crosshairs at the venerable Volkswagen Golf GTI with its new 128ti hot hatch due this November.

This entry-level hot hatch model will differ from the more expensive M135i not just with its simplified hardware, but also a more nuanced approach to its handling package. 

The main difference between the two will be the 128ti’s front-wheel drive drivetrain in contrast to the M135i’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The FWD setup features a Torsen limited slip differential and is powered by a detuned version of the B48 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The engine is rated at 261bhp in this guise, 19bhp more than an equivalent Golf GTI and 41bhp down on the M135i. Torque peaks at 295lb ft between 1750rpm and 4500rpm, 37lb ft down on the M Performance model.



Read Article


BMW Goes After The VW GTI In Europe.. Wait...Shouldn't That Be The Other Way Around?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

The little BMW 1 cars look like a shoe on the road. They are TINY.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 5:50:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Wait. Shouldn't Mini be going after the GTI?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 9:26:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

Matt said: Wait. Shouldn't Mini be going after the GTI?

They both have the same quality level or should I say lack thereof.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 9:31:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

This 128Ti IS a Mini (countryman I think), so I guess BMW better do an extra good job on it, so the tooling can be fully amortized on this model since Mini may be shut down within a year or two.

#MiniIsDead

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 10:53:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

Interesting, there always seemed to be kind of a gentleman's agreement between the German car makers, but if BMW is really going after the GTI market then it seems like the gloves are off. It will be interesting to see how VW responds.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2020 12:04:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]