BMW Grills Got Big And Ugly Because Of Chinese Tastes

With the upcoming Neue Klasse range from BMW, it seems the brand’s era of comically large kidney grilles appears to be coming to an end. Some of its other polarizing design cues, like chunky wheel arches and angular-jawed bumpers, are still apparently sticking around, but we’ll take the wins where we can get them. In any case, BMW’s design brass doesn’t believe it went too far with the big grilles, citing certain markets—namely China—as very keen on them. When asked if BMW’s grilles had become “too radical” during a roundtable chat at the launch of its new iX3 SUV, BMW Group Design Director Adrian van Hooydonk disagreed, according to Australia’s CarExpert. “No, because it depends on where you are in the world,” he said. “In certain areas in the world, like China, it is good; people are still asking for big grilles. So this is sort of the tricky situation that you’re in as a global brand.”



