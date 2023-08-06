BMW Has Lost So Many People That Coveted Museum Deliveries Are No Longer An Option

 Since its opening in fall of 2007, BMW Welt has witnessed over 200,000 customers picking up their new cars at the iconic landmark of Munich. However, according to a report by BimmerToday, but unconfirmed by BMW (we reached out for a comment), deliveries at BMW Welt may not only be gradually reduced but could potentially cease altogether in the future.

 

The German publication reports that over the past few months, there has been a significant decrease in the number of employees involved in the official handover process. During their cars delivery, customers receive comprehensive information about the features and capabilities of their new BMW. As a result, this has led to lower capacities and longer waiting times for those who insist on collecting their new cars at BMW Welt.


