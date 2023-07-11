BMW Has No Desire To Build An Affordable EV

Despite some automakers feeling the cooling effects of lower-than-expected electrified sales, BMW Group is on fire. In fact, the automaker’s order books are so jam-packed that the Germans have decided that its brands have “no interest” in lower prices despite competitors doing exactly that in order to drive demand.



The news of the BMW Group refusing to drive down prices to increase market share follows an extremely prolific third sales quarter for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) across all of the group’s brands. In particular, though, the BMW marque led the charge with a huge uptick in sales year-over-year, solidifying the decision to uphold pricing despite sky-high auto loan interest rates across the globe.





