BMW Has No Problem Selling More Powerful M Cars

BMW is happy to report global sales grew by 2.3% in the first half of the year. Deliveries of the BMW M GmbH division had a positive impact on the total volume achieved through June. Shipments of cars carrying the “world’s most powerful letter” blossomed by 5.1%, reaching nearly 100,000 units. To be exact, that’s 99,517 cars. However, we should add an asterisk next to that number since some might consider the sales figures to be deceiving. That’s because BMW M also takes into account M Performance cars, which are far more accessible than the true M models. In addition, the German luxury brand offers a greater variety of not-quite-M models compared to the full-fat M cars. For example, there’s now an X1 M35i for the first time.



