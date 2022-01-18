BMW Honors The Demise Of the V12 With Special Edition Models

BMW USA will be preparing 12 special edition models of its 7 Series in M760i xDrive-guise as a means to bid farewell to its V12 powered luxury sedan. The upcoming model will be the last-ever BMW to bear a 12-cylinder engine although, the list of cars from the brand that falls under this category is not very long.

Official images are still due to be published but BMW states that the special edition, dubbed 'The Final V12' will boast a simple but bold V12 badge at the rear as well as a special set of 20-inch Style 760M double-spoke light-alloy wheels which can be painted in Window Grey or Jet Black. Once painted, these wheels will be burnished to bring out a dark silver surface highlight and be paired to a choice of blue or black M Sport brake calipers.