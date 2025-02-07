BMW Increases M2 CS Production To Keep Up With Demand

BMW's latest M cars are hot commodities. Demand for the M5 is surpassing the automaker's expectations, and now we have word that buyers are placing orders for the new M2 CS in greater numbers than initially predicted. This is forcing BMW to increase the number of build slots in certain markets, including in the United States. Sylvia Neubauer, BMW M's Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales, told BMW Blog there's "huge demand" for the new M2 variant. We don't know how many CSs BMW plans to produce or how many each market will receive, but Neubauer said that it has had to increase allotment by "quite some units." Demand is also up in Germany and China.



