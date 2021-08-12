BMW Indicates The Higher Model You Choose The More Polarizing The Styling Will Be

At the moment, there’s some confusion as to how BMW using design to distinguish its models. For instance, some cars get big grilles (7 Series, X7, and 4 Series) while other cars do not; next-gen 5 Series, 2 Series, and 8 Series. And yet, there seems to be any specific distinction– price, performance, or luxury — for why some cars have big grilles and others don’t. However, BMW is likely going to remedy that confusion a bit by making a clear-cut design distinction between its high-end luxury models and the rest of them.

