BMW Is Advertising THEY Make The ULTIMATE ELECTRIC Driving Machine. Are YOU Calling BS?

Watching today's CU vs. Nebraska football game a BMW ad was run claiming THEY make the ULTIMATE ELECTRIC drivng machine.



That is a bold statement that warrants closer scrutiny. While BMW has a reputation for producing high-performance vehicles, does this assertion hold true in the context of electric cars? Let's examine several key factors to question the validity of this claim.



* Range: The ultimate electric driving machine should offer an impressive electric range to minimize range anxiety. While BMW has made strides in this area with models like the i3 and i4, they still lag behind competitors like Tesla and their Model S and Model 3 in terms of range. The ultimate electric driving machine should be able to take drivers on long journeys without frequent recharging.

* Charging Infrastructure: BMW's charging infrastructure, though growing, is not as extensive or user-friendly as Tesla's Supercharger network. The ultimate electric driving machine should be complemented by a robust and easily accessible charging network.

* Performance: BMW's reputation for producing performance-oriented cars might give them an edge, but electric cars from Tesla and others have demonstrated exceptional acceleration and handling. The claim of being the ultimate electric driving machine should be backed up with best-in-class performance metrics.

* Sustainability: BMW's commitment to sustainability is essential, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Being the ultimate electric driving machine should also entail a significant focus on reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing and driving the vehicles.

* Innovation: To be considered the ultimate electric driving machine, BMW should consistently push the envelope in terms of technological innovation, including autonomous driving features, advanced battery tech, and cutting-edge software.

* Market Share: Tesla's dominance in the EV market raises questions about whether BMW can truly claim to be the ultimate electric driving machine when they hold a smaller market share and have not produced a vehicle that has garnered the same level of attention and adoption as Tesla's offerings.



While BMW has made commendable efforts in the electric vehicle space, their claim to be the ultimate electric driving machine raises valid questions. To establish themselves as the true leaders in this segment, BMW must continue to invest in range, charging infrastructure, performance, sustainability, innovation, and market share. Only then can they confidently assert their position as the ultimate electric driving machine in a rapidly evolving EV landscape.



We ask, how can they honestly claim this? Is it even close?





