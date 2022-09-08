BMW Is Counting On YOU To Get Over Subscription Based Heated Seats - Plans More Features You Will Pay Monthly For

The auto industry is having its horse armor moment.



BMW has taken flak for weeks after beginning to sell owners in certain markets subscriptions to heat their seats. The backlash has been reminiscent of the initial recoiling in the gaming industry in the early 2000s, when Maryland-based developer Bethesda began squeezing more money out of customers who’d purchased the latest version of The Elder Scrolls, one if its most popular series. Gamers were nonplussed about paying $2.50 to put unprotective shields on their player’s equine. The phrase horse armor became shorthand for useless or overpriced downloadable content.



