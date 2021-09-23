BMW Is Testing Hydrogen Drivetrains Using Hand Grenades

For most of us, knowing that we're traveling in a car with adequate safety standards is good enough to make us feel safe. This is mostly because some automakers have been building cars for over a century now, so they know how to keep the important bits—like a fuel tank—from exploding in the event of a crash. As drivetrains evolve, however, so will the need to test the safety of new components, which is why BMW is literally blowing up hydrogen fuel cell SUVs with hand grenades. The German automaker recently built a prototype hydrogen fuel cell stack for an armored BMW X5 SUV, and went as far as testing it in an explosive manner to make sure the hydrogen tanks remained intact in the case of an attack.



