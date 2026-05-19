BMW Is Working On A More Affordable Neue Klasse

BMW has repurposed the i3 nameplate to designate an electric sedan, not the compact hatchback it initially stood for. But now, a small electric hatchback similar to the original i3 is reportedly in the pipeline, and even though you haven’t heard much about it, BMW sees it as one of its most important models. The current 1 Series hatchback is due for replacement in 2028. It’s currently only available with combustion engines, but the next-generation model will actually be two different vehicles. One will be a direct successor to today’s F70 model, while the other will be a visually similar but mechanically distinct dedicated EV built on the Neue Klasse platform.



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