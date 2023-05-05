BMW Issues Do Not Drive Order For 90,000 Vehicles

Ripples from the original Takata airbag recall are still being felt, as BMW North America just issues a “Do Not Drive” order for older models fitted with such airbags. BMW wants 90,000 cars—2000-2006 E46 models (including M3), 2000-2003 E39 models (including M5), and 2000-2004 E53 X5s—to be taken off the road until their airbags can be replaced. Notification emails will be sent to owners of these vehicles starting in May with letters to follow in June. Why is BMW issuing a Do Not Drive order on older cars that were already recalled? Apparently many owners of such cars never brought their cars in for the initial Takata recall from so many years ago. Whether they didn’t get the notice or decided to ignore it, those owners left 90,000 affected BMWs to drive around with dangerous airbags. And as the airbags age even further, they run a higher risk of causing injury, or even death, in the case of an accident.



