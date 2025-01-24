BMW Joins Chinese Automakers In Suing The EU Over Tariffs

Four automakers from Europe and China have joined forces to challenge EU tariffs on cars imported to the region from China. BMW, BYD, Geely, and SAIC all lodged complaints on Tuesday this week, just one day before the deadline.

The quartet is objecting to the tariffs set last year following an investigation by the European Commission into Chinese state aid in the Chinese car industry, Reuters reports. The panel concluded that available aid gave some automakers an unfair financial advantage when selling cars in Europe.