BMW KNOWS The New Designs Are Bristling MANY. So Will They BOW To The Pressure? NOT Happening. What's YOUR Reaction?

Despite the recent wave of criticism, bosses explained that there has been no rethink on the direction of the company’s design. Duke added: “We will showcase BMW as a progressive and pioneering brand that will always try to combine some sort of paradigm - such as sportiness and elegance.”



BMW will continue with its bold and divisive new car designs despite criticism often being “brutal”, said the company’s design chief Domagoj Dukec.



“In the future it’s something different, maybe luxury and sustainability. There is not one solution or recipe but we always want to make the car desirable and stand out, because if it doesn't make a difference there is no need to make the car for BMW because BMW deserves characterful and distinguished cars.”



So let's get this straight. They KNOW people are freaking out. And not anyone, the FAITHFUL buyers who put them where they are today BUT forget THOSE losers, we're gonna keep the ugly train running.



What is YOUR reaction to this?









Read Article