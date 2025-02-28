BMW Leads The Pack When It Comes To Exporting US Made Vehicles By Value

When you think of American car companies, names like Ford, GM, Stellantis and Tesla probably come to mind. Yet when it comes to the value of exported vehicles (not the sheer number of exports), none of these companies hold a candle to one foreign automaker. That title belongs to Germany’s BMW, thanks to its massive production facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce reveals that BMW’s South Carolina facility exported nearly 225,000 SUVs and crossovers last year, with a total value exceeding $10 billion to international markets. These vehicles are primarily shipped from South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Maryland. But where exactly are they going?



