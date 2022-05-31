BMW Leaks Next Generation 2023 X1 And iX1 Ahead Of Official Debut

BMW has decided to reveal the next-generation X1 alongside the first-ever iX1, the model's all-electric brother. The two SUVs are scheduled to have their official reveal on June 1, 2022, but someone left the images loose on the interwebs.



From a styling perspective, we do not have too many surprises, especially since we have seen the prototype of the X1, as well as the iX1 in various spy shots. The headlight and taillight design is interesting, and fans will appreciate the fact that the headlights were not split.



The front grille is enlarged, but it is not as big as you would find on other models from the BMW range, so nobody should be upset about it. Or maybe not too upset about it.



