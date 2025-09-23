BMW Leverages AI To Release 40 New Models In 2 Years

In recent years, Chinese carmakers have pushed boundaries not only with cutting-edge in-car tech and advanced powertrains but also with the blistering pace at which they bring new models to market. Yet according to BMW’s development director, Joachim Post, the German brand has now reached a point where it can move even faster than its rivals in China. The brand’s Neue Klasse transformation is well underway. Not only is this new era bringing with it a radically different design philosophy, but newly launched EVs have a new platform, better motors, and more advanced batteries. As part of its overhaul, BMW is promising to release 40 new models and updates in the next two years.



