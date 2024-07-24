BMW M Performance Parts Now Available For The 2025 M5

This is the company's first high-performance sedan with the BMW M Hybrid drive propulsion system. It gets spoiled and treated to all the best available goodies – including an extensive selection of model-specific retrofit products from the BMW M Performance Parts catalog.

The plug-in hybrid-equipped 2025 BMW M5 debuted late in June this year after countless spy shots, leaks, and unofficial renderings. It was exactly as expected in some areas and quite surprising in others. The design was pretty clear from the spied prototypes and rendered design projects, and so was the PHEV V8-based powertrain shared with the BMW XM.

Luckily, the styling wasn't as controversial as the crossover SUV, but the Bavarians still managed to disappoint in one department: vehicle dynamics. The 2025 M5 debuted with no less than 717 horsepower on tap, but due to the PHEV setup, it will be very heavy and actually slower than its predecessor!