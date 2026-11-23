What’s your preferred flavour of a six-cylinder turbocharged German sports car? Munich or Stuttgart? BMW M or Porsche 911? CS or T? You might question whether BMW’s M2 CS and Porsche's 911 Carrera T are natural rivals. The former is a coupe turned into a sports car, whereas the latter is, let’s face it, the default choice and a ground-up driving machine. Then you’ll look at the figures and decide that your instinct was right and these are the automotive chalk and cheese. Ignoring the positioning of their 3-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engines, the BMW not only produces more power than the Porsche – 523bhp against ‘only’ 389bhp – but more torque, too: 479lb ft plays 332 lb ft. The M2 CS is also quicker to 62mph, beating the Porsche’s 4.5-second time by 0.7sec. It’s faster too, maxing at 188mph versus 183mph. The only number that’s bigger for the 911 than the M2 CS is the price, with the Carrera T starting at £117,000 whereas the M2 CS starts from £92,475.



Read Article