BMW M2 CS Spied Ahead Of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

BMW has a busy week ahead at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It has already teased a new one-off that may be closely related to the Skytop, but there’s more to come. We’ve been promised a new M car, and we can’t think of anything else besides the M2 CS. Assuming the range-topping 2 Series Coupe goes official in a few days, this spy video shows the Competition Sport with camouflage for the last time. The prototype gives the impression that it’s ready to drop the disguise. It’s missing the yellow daytime running lights typical of past CS models, but we’ve already reported it could use white DRLs instead. Elsewhere, the more aggressive front bumper and ducktail rear spoiler immediately distinguish it from the regular G87. BMW even bothered to camouflage the M2 CS logo on the kidney grille. Heck, even the standard carbon bucket front seats are covered, likely to conceal a new upholstery pattern.



Read Article