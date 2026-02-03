BMW M2 To Sport Track Focused Exhaust And Huge Wing

We recently caught wind of a new BMW M2 xDrive coming soon to provide all-wheel drive to BMW’s smallest M car and it appears the German brand isn’t done there, because it has dialled the current M2’s attitude up several notches with a rather wild ‘M Performance Track Kit’. At a smidge over £70,000 and packing 473bhp from its twin-turbocharged straight-six, the M2 is a serious sports car and the new kit starts with a massive rear spoiler. It’s a swan-neck style, as used on the BMW M4 GT4 and M3 GT3 race cars. In its ‘race mode’ the rear wing is moved 50mm backwards to improve aerodynamics. As you’d expect, there are multiple angles of downforce to play with, should any circuit you find yourself at require such tweaks. Because the rear spoiler is so large, it blocks the central rear brake lights located in the rear window so a new third brake light is fitted within the spoiler.



