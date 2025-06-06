BMW M3 Prices Have Risen $10,000 Since 2021

Well, we can add another car to the growing list that has been hit with a sizeable price hike for the 2026 model year. A newly leaked pricing guide has revealed that BMW is jacking up the prices of all 2026 M3 models by $1,700. Fortunately, it has avoided the pesky habit of some automakers and has not increased the obligatory destination and handling fee. According to the documents shared on Bimmerpost, prices for the 2026 M3 will kick off from $78,400 for the entry-level model, $82,600 for the M3 Competition, and $87,700 for the M3 Competition xDrive. These are all $1,700 increases from the current model. The destination and handling fee remains at $1,175, bringing the total prices up to $79,575, $83,775, and $88,875 respectively.



