BMW M3 Shows It Can Wag It's Tail With The Best Of Them - But How Do You Feel About A Silent Sport Sedan?

There’s an entirely new BMW M3 on the horizon, which will replace the current G8X generation, and for the first time, the model will go down the electric route. But fret not, fellow gearhead, because the brand’s M Division has also though of purists when designing it, so it won’t be strictly offered as an EV, as an ICE version will join it. Both feature the new design language, and despite looking pretty much identical, in spy shots, anyway, they will be very different. In fact, it’s been said that the body panels are exclusive, and on top of that, while the regular ICE-powered next-gen M3 will ride on an updated version of the CLAR platform, the EV will be based on the Neue Klasse architecture.



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