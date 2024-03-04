BMW M4 And 4 Series Sedan's Future Are In Question

Although not the best-looking cars in the premium compact class due to their humongous grilles that have sparked numerous jokes, the BMW 4 Series family ticks all the great driving boxes. However, it might be on its dying bed. Yes, that includes the range-topping M4, too.

Nothing is official at this point, yet BMWBlog quotes undisclosed sources as saying there are no plans to make a next-gen internal combustion-powered 4er based on the CLAR architecture. This platform underpins the 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, and 6 Series and the Z4/Supra duo, X3, X4, and iX3.