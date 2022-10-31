BMW M4 CSL Vs 718 Cayman GT4: Which Is the Better Road Car?

CSL: three letters guaranteed to get the pulse of any die-hard BMW fan racing. The E9 CSL “Batmobile” from the early seventies and the 2004 E46 M3 CSL are two of the brand’s performance icons, models that turned already staggering performance machines into some of the most thrilling and desirable models the company has ever built. And now the CSL badge is back. It returns on the M4, representing the most extreme, most powerful and most focused version of the current G82-generation model we’ve yet seen. So can it live up to the reputation of its predecessors? More importantly, how does it compare with its contemporaries?



