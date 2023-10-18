BMW M4 Powered GR Supra To Become A Reality

Initial whispers regarding a high-performance flagship variant for the GR Supra have been circulating since 2019, when the fifth generation of the legendary nameplate first arrived.

Four years later, these rumors have finally begun to materialize, with Toyota beginning to test an early pre-production prototype of the upcoming Supra GRMN around the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Regardless of their accuracy, these rumors are thus gaining momentum once more, and nearly all indications suggest the emergence of a special edition GR Supra dubbed GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring), which should also mark the model's farewell.