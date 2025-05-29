BMW M5 Wagon Outsells Sedan In The US Market

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:30:33 AM

Views : 270 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 BMW M boss Frank van Meel recently had a chat with BMWBLOG about the heaviest M5 yet. According to the big kahuna, the roomier body style is hugely popular in the United States, a country where station wagons have slowly been decimated by crossovers and SUVs.


As if that wasn't surprising enough, the sedan outsells the M5 Touring in Europe. On a worldwide scale, demand for the G90 and G99 is split nearly 50/50 between the four- and five-door performance models.
Frank van Meel hasn't said how big of a split there is between the sedan and wagon in the United States and European markets, but on the other hand, the chief executive officer of the M division mentioned that customer demand for the M5 is very, very high.
 


Read Article


BMW M5 Wagon Outsells Sedan In The US Market

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)