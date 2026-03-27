BMW Markets Wagons For Buyers That Need A SUV But Won't Be Caught Dead Driving One

The launch of cars like the Audi RS6 Avant and BMW M5 Touring has helped spark renewed interest in high-performance wagons in the United States, and it appears to be working. BMW has taken notice, and it’s possible the brand could launch more estates in the market going forward. Last year, BMW revealed that the M5 Touring was actually outselling the sedan in the US, whereas the opposite is true in Europe, despite estates historically being more popular there than in most other regions. According to Bernd Koerber, BMW’s senior vice president for Brand and Product Management, it’s the shape of estates that’s winning over American buyers.



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