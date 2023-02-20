BMW May Answer Audi RS6 Avant With New M5 Wagon

There is a new generation BMW 5 Series in the making, and the highlight of it, for any driving enthusiasts, will obviously be the M5. The range-topping model is understood to pack an ultra-punchy plug-in hybrid powertrain, and if the latest rumors are correct, then it might also spawn a station wagon variant, aka Touring in Bimmer slang.

Such a body style in the executive class hasn’t been available at the Munich brand since the fabulous V10-powered E60. However, if Car&Driver is correct, then the next-gen BMW M5 Touring will throw a punch at the Audi RS 6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate.


