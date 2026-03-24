BMW May Be Considering Expanding Wagon Offerings In The US Market

German automaker BMW could be considering adding more station wagons to its United States lineup, including (or perhaps especially) high-performance products. Based on the M5 Touring's pleasantly surprising sales success, the automaker could hope to replicate that with more long-roof models aimed at a more style-oriented consumer it would find in Europe. During the reveal event for the 2027 i3, we sat down with Senior Vice President, BMW Brand and Product Management Bernd Koerber and learned that the company is seriously considering more wagons in the American market. You might expect someone looking for a wagon to place a higher value on practicality, cargo space, and maybe efficiency compared to sedan and crossover shoppers. That's certainly the case in Europe. But in the US, people who buy wagons make the choice primarily for style – a seeming contradiction considering the body style's wholesome, Brady Bunch visage of the 1970s and 1980s.



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