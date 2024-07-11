BMW May Benefit From Trump's Plan To Place Tariffs On Imported Vehicles

The bosses of Europe’s biggest carmakers will likely be sweating at the prospect of what a stunning Donald Trump election victory could mean for their already troubled sector. But for BMW, at least, the prospect of more trade wars may actually be a good thing.

Oliver Zipse, the CEO of BMW, sought to play down concerns about what a Trump presidency could mean for the automaker amid expectations that his administration would unleash wide-ranging tariffs on imports from Europe.

Trump targeted European producers in comments made the week before the November 5 election, giving a strong indication that fresh import tariffs would be introduced.