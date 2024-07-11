BMW May Benefit From Trump's Plan To Place Tariffs On Imported Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 11/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:01 AM

Views : 272 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: fortune.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The bosses of Europe’s biggest carmakers will likely be sweating at the prospect of what a stunning Donald Trump election victory could mean for their already troubled sector. But for BMW, at least, the prospect of more trade wars may actually be a good thing. 
 
Oliver Zipse, the CEO of BMW, sought to play down concerns about what a Trump presidency could mean for the automaker amid expectations that his administration would unleash wide-ranging tariffs on imports from Europe.
 
Trump targeted European producers in comments made the week before the November 5 election, giving a strong indication that fresh import tariffs would be introduced.


Read Article


BMW May Benefit From Trump's Plan To Place Tariffs On Imported Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)