BMW May Celebrating 50th Anniversary By Revealing Hardcore M4 CSL

BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and whilst we are all waiting for the debut of the hardcore M4 CSL at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, it seems that the Bavarian company has another ace up its sleeve. A new report states that BMW will soon launch an hommage in the form of a limited-production special based on the M4 CSL with a redesigned body and an eye-watering price tag. According to automotive journalist Georg Kacher’s piece for the Australian WhichCar, the yet-unnamed model could borrow styling cues from the 2015 BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Concept, as a modern reinterpretation of the original E9 CSL “Batmobile” from the ‘70s. Despite sharing the underpinnings and the overall proportions with the M4 CSL, the exterior design of the limited-production special could have little in common, thanks to new carbon-fiber body panels and more expressive aero components.



