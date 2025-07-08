BMW May Confuse Everyone With Confusing New M Model Names

BMW is planning an onslaught of brand-new all-electric models based on its Neue Klasse technology and fresh design philosophy. An electric version of the next-gen 3 Series sedan and an electric X3 compact SUV are expected to get things started. Now, two reports indicate that the top-tier performance trim tuned by the BMW M division will have straightforward, classic branding without "i" designations BMW used in the past.

Meanwhile, the German brand is also hedging its bets and planning to offer other gas and hybrid versions of some of its future models, slowing its electric transition. But that doesn't mean all EV plans are waylaid for internal combustion alternatives.